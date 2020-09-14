No. 20-4-01222-2-Notice to Creditors

No. 20-4-01222-2

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In re the Estate of Edwin B. Stearns Sr, Deceased. Please take notice the above Court has appointed Edwin B. Stearns Jr and Katherine Stearns as Personal Representatives of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time of the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, it is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 14, 2020

Personal Representatives:

Edwin B. Stearns Jr

Katherine Stearns

Address for mailing or service:

Edwin Stearns, 21852 32nd Pl S, Seatac, WA 98198

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: Pierce County (Washington) Superior Court CAUSE NUMBER: 20-4-01222-2.

IDX-908501

September 14, 21, 28, 2020