NO. 20-4-01185-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01185-4

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Matter of the Estate of: CAROL R. BEERS, Deceased. The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the proceedings were commenced. The claim

must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: 7/10/2020

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on June 26, 2020 at Tacoma, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/ DAVID R. BEERS

Attorney for the Notice Agent:

Address for Mailing or Service:

Gordon Thomas Honeywell LLP

1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 2100 Tacoma, WA 98401

253-620-6500

July 10, 17, 24, 2020