CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

To: Dimension Townhouses, LLC

1521 East 38th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404

Parcel: 032015-500-7

R&R Associates

516 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma 98404

Parcel: 296500-018-0

GAIA Properties, LLC

2500 Falconcrest Loop, Richland, WA 99352-9314

Parcel: 534500-008-0

RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing Condemnation

Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28682 on July 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting can only be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863 and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted. No oral testimony will be allowed during the Council meeting; however, written comments will be accepted and may be submitted to the cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org before 4:00 p.m. on the evening of the City Council meeting. All public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments. The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of East Portland Avenue Safety Improvement Project No. PWK-G0022-03 / HSIP – 3133(007). This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if a cooperative agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures may be used. Ronda Van Allen, Senior Real Property Specialist

If you have any questions, please contact Ronda Van Allen, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5052, or by email at rcornforth@cityoftacoma.org . Sincerely,

Ronda Van Allen IDX-903162

July 13, 20, 2020