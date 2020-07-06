NO. 20-4-01128-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



ALBERTA ELAINE HARRISON,

Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as administrator of the above estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorney of record in the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and the non-probate assets of the decedents.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of Court

July 1, 2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

July 6, 2020

/s/ ELAINE HARRISON,

Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate:

EDWARD L. ROSSBACK

Address: 818 Yakima Ave, Unit 100

Tacoma, WA 98405

Phone: (253) 573-1300/

Fax: (253) 327-1253

ROSSBACK LAW FIRM

Attorneys for Personal Representative

/s/Edward L. Rossback

By: Edward L. Rossback, WSBA #46815

IDX-902585

July 6, 13, 20, 2020