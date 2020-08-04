NO. 20-4-00678-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: HELEN PUNOHU, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of the above estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same, duly verified, on said Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four months after August 4, 2020, the first date of publication of this notice or within four months after the filing with the Clerk of the Court a copy of this Notice, whichever is later, or the same will be barred, except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40.011, or RCW 11.40.013.

/s/GREGG E. BRADSHAW, WSB #21299

Attorney for Personal Representative

1011 E Main, Suite 455

Puyallup, Washington 98372

253-864-3061

IDX-905115

August 4, 11, 18, 2020