NO. 20-4-00302-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00302-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON County of Pierce

Estate of

PHYLLIS ANGELA HAMITLTON,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Ian Robert Hamilton as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to Ian Robert Hamilton at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after Ian Robert Hamilton served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication

May 31, 2022

Signed this 23 day of May 2022 at Spanaway, Washington

/s/Ian Robert Hamilton

Personal Representative

Mail copy of Creditor’s Claim to the Personal Representative in care of:

William R. Walton Attorney at Law P.O. Box 111316 Tacoma, WA 98411-1316

(253) 875-3262

Pierce County Superior Court,

Case # 20-4-00302-9

IDX-955663

May 31, June 7, 14, 2022