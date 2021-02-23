NO. 20-4-00121-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MICHAEL JOSEPH RONZONE,

Deceased.

The personal representatives named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against the deceased must prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative, or on the attorney of record at the address stated below, and file an executed (signed) copy of the claim with the clerk of this court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of filing this Notice, with the clerk of this court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, or RCW 11.40.103, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of COURT:

2-22-21

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 2-23-21

Personal Representative:

Karen Call

Attorney for Personal Representative

Geoffrey Cross 901 South I St, Ste 202

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-272-8998

IDX-920489

February 23, March 2, 9, 2021