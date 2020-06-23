NO. 20-2-06454-3

SUMMONS [60 DAYS] (PUBLICATION)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PETER N. TAYLOR, Plaintiff,

v.

BING FAMILY TRUST, a Nevada Trust, THE JONES FAMILY TRUST, a Nevada Trust, FORD CONSUMER LOAN CORPORATION, a Florida Corporation, and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 23RD of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, PETER N. TAYLOR, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Plaintiff is seeking to quiet title in his name only in real property located at 3712 N. 10th St., Tacoma, WA 98406.

Signed at Tacoma, Washington, this _____ day of June, 2020.

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

CHRISTOPHER J. MARSTON, WSB #30571

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PO Box 1657

Tacoma, WA 98401

(253) 620-1500

IDX-901640

June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020