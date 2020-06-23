NO. 20-2-06454-3
SUMMONS [60 DAYS] (PUBLICATION)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
PETER N. TAYLOR, Plaintiff,
v.
BING FAMILY TRUST, a Nevada Trust, THE JONES FAMILY TRUST, a Nevada Trust, FORD CONSUMER LOAN CORPORATION, a Florida Corporation, and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 23RD of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, PETER N. TAYLOR, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Plaintiff is seeking to quiet title in his name only in real property located at 3712 N. 10th St., Tacoma, WA 98406.
Signed at Tacoma, Washington, this _____ day of June, 2020.
DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.
CHRISTOPHER J. MARSTON, WSB #30571
Attorneys for Plaintiff
PO Box 1657
Tacoma, WA 98401
(253) 620-1500
IDX-901640
June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020