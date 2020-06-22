No. 19-2-10481-9
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
PIERCE COUNTY
STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY a/s/o CYNTHIA R. JONES, Plaintiffs,
v.
CEDRICK ARTHUR McNEIL, an individual., Defendants.
The State of Washington to the said: Cedrick Arthur McNeil
YOU ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 22nd of June, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, at their office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is a suit based on a breach of contract. Date of First Publication: June 22, 2020.
Dated: March 20, 2020.
WONG FLEMING
Noel S. Yumo, WSBA No. 30584
Attorney for Plaintiff
10675 Willows Road NE, Suite 250
Redmond, WA 98052
Tel: (425) 869-4040
IDX-901549
June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020