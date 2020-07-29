NO. 20-2-06003-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

INSPIRUS CREDIT UNION, a division of GESA CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff,

vs.

AMANDA G. LANE, individually, and the marital community comprised of AMANDA G. LANE and JOHN or JANE DOE LANE,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID: Amanda G. Lane, and the marital community comprised of Amanda G. Lane and John or Jane Doe Lane (“Defendants”):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 29th day of July 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Inspirus Credit Union, a division of Gesa Credit Union (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain judgment for the breach of the contract entered into by Defendants with Plaintiff.

DATED: July 27, 2020.

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC /s/Conner W. Morgan Michael M. Sperry, WSBA #43760

Conner W. Morgan, WSBA #55697

Michael L. Parrott, WSBA #55703

Attorneys for Plaintiff

575 S. Michigan St.

Seattle, WA 98108

206-275-1010

July 29, August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 2, 2020