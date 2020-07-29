NO. 20-2-06003-3
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
INSPIRUS CREDIT UNION, a division of GESA CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff,
vs.
AMANDA G. LANE, individually, and the marital community comprised of AMANDA G. LANE and JOHN or JANE DOE LANE,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID: Amanda G. Lane, and the marital community comprised of Amanda G. Lane and John or Jane Doe Lane (“Defendants”):
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 29th day of July 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Inspirus Credit Union, a division of Gesa Credit Union (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain judgment for the breach of the contract entered into by Defendants with Plaintiff.
DATED: July 27, 2020.
SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC /s/Conner W. Morgan Michael M. Sperry, WSBA #43760
Conner W. Morgan, WSBA #55697
Michael L. Parrott, WSBA #55703
Attorneys for Plaintiff
575 S. Michigan St.
Seattle, WA 98108
206-275-1010
IDX-904443
July 29, August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 2, 2020