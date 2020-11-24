No. 2-227849-Notice Re: fixing the level of Lake Louise

No. 2-227849

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Matter of:

FIXING THE LEVEL OF LAKE LOUISE

In Pierce County, Washington

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 11th day December, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., the hearing of the petition in the above-entitled matter will be held at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for Pierce County (or via Zoom or other manner as assigned by the Court).

The object of the petition is to authorize the employing of an aquatic weed control expert to treat Lake Louise for weed control purposes, and apportion the cost among the persons whose property abuts on Lake Louise, and to authorize the Pierce County Assessor to make an assessment of the abutting property owners for the cost of the control. The reason and necessity for the application of the treatment is to facilitate the control of weed growth and other objectionable matter in Lake Louise.

DATED this 20th day of November, 2020.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By: /s/ Russell A. Knight

Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Smith Alling, P.S.

1501 Dock St

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: (253) 627-1091

Fax: (253) 627-0123

Email: rknight@smithalling.com IDX-914311

November 24 & December 1, 2020