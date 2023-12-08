No. 2-227849

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In Re the Matter of: FIXING THE LEVEL OF LAKE LOUISE In Pierce County, Washington

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 5th day January, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the hearing of the petition in the above-entitled matter will be held at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, before Judge Grant Blinn, Department 8, in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for Pierce County. The object of the petition is to authorize the employing of an aquatic weed control expert to treat Lake Louise for weed control purposes, and apportion the cost among the persons whose property abuts on Lake Louise, and to authorize the Pierce County Assessor to make an assessment of the abutting property owners for the cost of the control.

The reason and necessity for the application of the treatment is to facilitate the control of weed growth and other objectionable matter in Lake Louise. DATED this 8th day of

December, 2023. SMITH ALLING, P.S. By /s/ Russell A. Knight Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614 Attorneys for Petitioner IDX-988560

December 8, 15, 2023