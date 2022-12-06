No. 2-169977

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Matter of:

FIXING THE LEVEL OF GRAVELLY LAKE,

In Pierce County, Washington.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 23rd day of December, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., the hearing of the petition in the above-entitled matter will be held at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, before Judge Grant Blinn, Department 8, in the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for Pierce County.

The object of the petition is to authorize the employing of a suitable company, an aquatic weed control expert, to treat Gravelly Lake for weed control purposes and apportion the cost among the persons whose property abuts on Gravelly Lake.

The reason and necessity for the application of the treatment is to facilitate the control of weed growth and other objectionable matter in Gravelly Lake.

DATED this 1st day of December, 2022.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By /s/ Russell A. Knight

Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614

Attorneys for Petitioner

Smith Alling, P.S.

1501 Dock St

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: (253) 627-1091

IDX-967925

December 6, 13, 2022