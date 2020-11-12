No. 2-140345

NOTICE OF HEARING

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In Re the Matter of:

FIXING THE LEVEL OF LAKE STEILACOOM,

In Pierce County, Washington. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Petition in the above-entitled matter will be heard on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. before Department 14 of the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for Pierce County at the County-City Building located at 930 Tacoma Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The reasons and necessity for the petition is to implement the control of weed growth and other objectionable matter in Lake Steilacoom by the Steilacoom Lake Improvement Club by the utilization of assessed funds for possible treatments, testing, and experimentation to effect weed and algae control and for such other activities related to weed and algae control, including, but not limited to, monitoring, scientific, engineering, and consulting personnel and firms, as the Steilacoom Lake Improvement Club, Inc. Board of Directors in its discretion may determine, and the cost should be apportioned among the persons whose property abuts on Lake Steilacoom.

DATED this 9th day of November, 2020.

ALLIANCE LAW GROUP, PS

By THOMAS K. FAUBION,

WSBA#6543

/s/NICOLE C.B. HANCOCK, WSBA #40704

Attorneys for Lake Steilacoom Improvement Club, Inc.

5316 Orchard Street West

University Place, WA 98467

(253) 581-0660 IDX-913356

November 12, 19, 2020