No. 1A810062C
NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
PIERCE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON Regarding the Name Change of DONOVAN MACEO TRASK, and
LILLIANNE ROSEMARIE TRASK, Minors By DANIELLE URUSLA BONNER,
Parent/Guardian
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON – DIRECTED TO: BRANDAN BUD TRASK
(absent parent)
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW 4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above named minor child(ren), has filed a Petition to Change the Name of
DONOVAN MACEO TRASK to
DONOVAN MACEO WARD, and
LILLIANNE ROSEMARIE TRASK to
LILLIANNE URSULA-ROSE BONNER
The hearing on the matter shall be held on Monday, 09/13/2021, at 11:15 am at the following address: 930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #839, Tacoma, WA 98402.
FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESUILT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINORS.
DATED August 12, 2021
FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:
Pierce County District Court
930 Tacoma Ave S Rm # 239
Tacoma, WA 98402
Ph# (253) 798-6311 IDX-935831
August 17, 24, 31, 2021