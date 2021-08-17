No. 1A810062C

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR NAME CHANGE

PIERCE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON Regarding the Name Change of DONOVAN MACEO TRASK, and

LILLIANNE ROSEMARIE TRASK, Minors By DANIELLE URUSLA BONNER,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Parent/Guardian

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON – DIRECTED TO: BRANDAN BUD TRASK

(absent parent)

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW 4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above named minor child(ren), has filed a Petition to Change the Name of

DONOVAN MACEO TRASK to

DONOVAN MACEO WARD, and

LILLIANNE ROSEMARIE TRASK to

LILLIANNE URSULA-ROSE BONNER

The hearing on the matter shall be held on Monday, 09/13/2021, at 11:15 am at the following address: 930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #839, Tacoma, WA 98402.

FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESUILT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINORS.

DATED August 12, 2021

FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:

Pierce County District Court

930 Tacoma Ave S Rm # 239

Tacoma, WA 98402

Ph# (253) 798-6311 IDX-935831

August 17, 24, 31, 2021