No. 1A626847A-Summons

No. 1A626847A

In the Pierce County District court of the state of Washington for county of Pierce

Melanni Rezek

Petitioner

vs.

Kimberly Ann McBride,

Respondent

The state of Washington to Kimberly Ann McBride:

You are hereby summoned by remote appearance (https://zoom.us/join) in virtual court 935 on the 18th day of August, 2021, at 1:29 p.m. and respond to the petition. Meeting ID: 83770574613 Password: 759318. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear.

IDX-933266

July 20, 27, August 3, 2021