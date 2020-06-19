No. 19-4-02000-1

NOTICE RE: FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION AND SETTLEMENT

(RCW 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of

WILLIE C. BRAGG, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:

1. A Final Report of Administrator and Petition for Settlement and Distribution has been filed with the clerk of the court and that the court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the administrator; and 2. A hearing on the Final Report of Administrator and Petition for Settlement and Distribution will be held on Monday the 13th day of July, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S, Tacoma, Washington.

Daniel E. Pizarro, WSBA #47937

Attorney for Administrator Damon C. Bragg

Dickson Frohlich, PS

1200 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

(253)572-1000

IDX-901299

June 19, 2020