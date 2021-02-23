NO. 19-4-01851-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

(RCW 11.68.100 and 11.76.040

Hearing Date: March 18, 2021

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

CHARLES CHANDLER, Decedent.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-MENTIONED ESTATE THAT:

Pacific Guardianship Services as Administrator of the Estate of Charles (NMI) Chandler has filed with the Clerk of the Court and will present the First and Final Report of Administrator and Petition for Decree of Distribution and Completion of Probate Estate, requesting the Court

to approve the Report therein and distribute the property of the Estate as outlined in the

Report.

Please take notice that an issue of law in this case will be heard on the date and time shown below:

Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S – Tacoma, WA 98402

HEARINGS ARE BEING CONDUCTED BY ZOOM. THE COURT WILL SEND AN EMAIL INVITATION TO PARTICIPATE BY ZOOM. YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS TO THE COURT AT LEAST 24 HOURS PRIOR TO YOUR HEARING

DATE/TIME. SUPCSD@piercecountywa.gov

Hearing: Final Report

Calendar: Probate/Guardianship

Calendar Date/Time: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

This notice is being published on February 23, 2021. If you have any questions or objections to said report, please call our office at least one week prior to the hearing date.

Dated this 11th day of February 2021.

/s/CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL,

WSBA #26219

Attorney for Administrator

NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 475-8600

IDX-919935

February 23, 2021