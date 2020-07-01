No. 19-4-01753-1

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

PEGGY L. JONES,

Incapacitated Person.

Notice is given that the guardian of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $ 330,000.00 with said real property in an As Is condition.

Street Address:

2819 40th Street East

Tacoma, WA 98404

Legal Description:

The West half of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 3 East of the Willamette Meridian.

Except the following described Tract:

Beginning at a Stone Monument Marking of the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 3 East of the Willamette Meridian,

Thence south 89 degrees 41 minutes 17 seconds East along the South line of said subdivision 162.62 feet;

Thence North 00 degrees 32 minutes 39 seconds West, 253.66 feet;

Thence North 89 degrees 38 minutes 30 seconds West, 162.35 feet to the West line of said subdivision;

Thence South 00 degrees 28 minutes 47 seconds East along said West line, 243.79 feet to the point of beginning.

Except the South 30 feet thereof, also

Except the West 30 feet thereof.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Abbreviated Legal:

Range: 03E, Township: 20N, Section: 14, Quarter: NW

for a selling price of $330,000.00 with the real property in an As Is condition. This sale of the above-described real estate may be confirmed on or after July 14, 2020. Before confirmation of this sale, bids in compliance with RCW 11.56.110 may be filed with the clerk of the above-entitled court.

DATED this 30th day of June 2020.

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

/s/ INGRID L.D. MCLEOD, WSB #44375

Attorneys for Guardian

920 FAWCETT — P.O. BOX 1657 TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98401 (253) 620-1500 IDX-902440

July 1, 2020