NO. 19-4-01604-6

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY NEGOTIATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Guardianship of

PATSY A. BAESMAN, Respondent. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LORI STONE, the full Guardian of the Person and full Guardian of the Estate (“Guardian”) of Patsy A. Baesman (“Respondent”), will sell by negotiation the following described real property:

Lot 2 of PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 75-372, according to Plat recorded October 16, 1975, in Volume 5 of Short Plats at page 34, in Pierce County, Washington.

SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Street Address: 13827 12th Ave S., Tacoma, WA 98444 for a selling price in the sum of Six Hundred Twenty-Six Thousand Five Hundred ($626,500.00) Dollars and No Cents, to D & S Investment Trust, Bonnie Lu Holland, as Trustee, said sale to be confirmed after March 21, 2021.

All offers and bids must be in writing and may be delivered to HEATHER L. CRAWFORD at COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S., by U.S. First Class Mail addressed to 1901 65th Avenue West, Suite 200, Fircrest, Washington 98466, or via e-mail to heather@cdsps.com.

DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.

/s/ HEATHER L. CRAWFORD, WSBA #29962

Attorney for Guardian

IDX-921852

March 11, 2021