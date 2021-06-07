NO. 19-4-00718-34

NOTICE OF NEGOTIATED SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MASON

IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF:

LINDA LEE THOMAS,

An Incapacitated Person. 3 Graces Guardianship, LLC, as Guardian of the Estate for LINDA LEE THOMAS, has participated in and approved the negotiated sale of the following described real property (1817 S L Street, Tacoma, WA) for $234,000, all cash at closing:

Lot 9, Block 1823, MAP OF NEW TACOMA WASHINGTON TERRITORY, according to Plat recorded February 3, 1875, records of Pierce County Auditor.

TOGETHER WITH that portion of vacated alley adjoining or abutting thereon, which upon vacation, attached to the premises by Operation of Law.

Together with and subject to covenants, conditions, restrictions and easements of record, including those referenced or appearing on any recorded plat or survey.

The described real and personal property is conveyed “AS/IS, WHERE/IS” and without any representations or warranties made as to the condition of the property or its intended fitness for use or occupation, and Grantee has waived, in writing, the right to receive a completed disclosure statement.

The sale will be approved and confirmed by the Court on, and any other offers and/or bids must be made in writing and received at the address listed below before June 23, 2021.

This notice will be published once a week for two consecutive weeks with the date of first publication occurring on June 7, 2021. 3 Graces Guardianship, LLC, Guardian of the Estate

/s/

VANDER STOEP, BLINKS, JONES & UNZELMAN

By: Scott E. Blinks, Attorneys for Guardian 345 N.W. Pacific Avenue

P.O. Box 867

Chehalis, WA 98532, (360) 748-9281

IDX-929254

June 7, 14, 2021