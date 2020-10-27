No. 19-3-03972-7-Amend Divorce Order Hearing

No. 19-3-03972-7

Order to Go to Court for Motion to Amend Divorce Order Hearing (Order to Show Cause)

(ORTSC)

Clerk’s action required: 2

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the marriage of:

Petitioner:

Sarah Chaland Lovel,

And Respondent:

Matthew Paul Lovel.

Order to Go to Court for Motion to Amend Divorce Order (Order to Show Cause) 1. Findings

The court has reviewed the Motion to Amend Divorce Order filed by the Petitioner and finds there is reason to approve this order. 2. The court orders Matthew Lovel to: Go to court on: December 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at: 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402 At the hearing, you must show why the court should not approve the requests made by the other party.

Warning! If you do not go to the hearing, the court may:

* Approve the other party’s requests without hearing your side, and 3. Other orders (if any):

Reserved, no motion supporting declaration regarding due diligence provided.

Ordered.

Date Judge or Commissioner Presented by: /s/Amy M. Carei, WSBA No. 48001

Attorney for Petitioner

To both parties:

Deadline! Your papers must be filed and served by the deadline in your county’s Local Court Rules, or by the State Court Rules if there is no local rule. Court Rules and forms are online at www.courts.wa.gov.

If you want the court to consider your side, you must:

* File your original documents with the Superior Court Clerk; AND

* Give the Judge/Commissioner a copy of your papers (if required by your county’s Local Court Rules); AND

* Have a copy of your papers served on all other parties or their lawyers; AND

* Go to the hearing. The court may not allow you to testify at the motion hearing. Read your county’s Local Court Rules, if any.

Bring proposed orders to the hearing.

To the person requesting this order: You must have this order, and the paperwork you filed with the court to get this order, personally served on the other party by someone 18 or older who is not a party to this case. To the person receiving this order: If you do not agree with the requests in the motion, file a statement (using form FL All Family 135, Declaration) explaining why the court should not approve those requests. You may file other written proof supporting your side. IDX-912128

October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2020