NO. 19-2-06387-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The Honorable Michael E. Schwartz

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PATRICK J. PRENTICE and LEHUA PRENTICE, Husband and Wife,

Plaintiffs,

v.

POLE POSITION AT TACOMA, L.L.C., a Washington Limited Liability Corporation; DREAMGIRLS OF TACOMA, L.L.C., a Washington Limited Liability Corporation d/b/a DREAMGIRLS AT FOXES; ERIC R. FORBES and “JANE DOE 1” FORBES, Husband and Wife; ROGER H. FORBES and ‘JANE DOE 2” FORBES, Husband and Wife; BRIANNA N. CRAWFORD, a Single Person; STEPHAN EVENSON, a Single Person, Defendants.

TO DEFENDANT STEPHAN EVENSON:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to-wit: sixty (60) days after the 14th day of September, 2020, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiffs at their office stated below; and, in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This suit is for resolution of a personal injury matter.

DATED this 11th day of September, 2020.

RUSH, HANNULA, HARKINS & KYLER, LLP

By: /s/Daniel L. Hannula Daniel L. Hannula, WSBA# 7830

Attorney for Plaintiffs

4701 South 19th Street, Suite 300

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 383-5388

IDX-908496

September 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 2020