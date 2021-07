NO. 18-4-01165-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY NEGOTIATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Guardianship of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



JAMES L. KESELBURG,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marjorie McCoid, the Limited Guardian of the Person and Estate of James L. Keselburg, will sell by negotiation the following described real property:

COMMENCING AT A PIPE SET IN CONCRETE DESCRIBED AS THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN A DOCUMENT RECORDED MAY 10, 1968 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 2145927; THENCE NORTH 88º44’20” WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00º28’07” WEST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 1297.09 FEET TO INTERSECT THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF EUSTIS HUNT RELOCATION COUNTY ROAD, CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY BY DEED RECORDED MARCH 20, 1957 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 1782429, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; THENCE NORTH 88º40’56” WEST ALONG SAID NORTH LINE 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00º28’07” EAST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 1297.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO INTERSECT THE NORTH LINE THEREOF;

THENCE SOUTH 88º40’56” EAST ALONG SAID NORTH LINE 200.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

EXCEPT THE NORTH 200 FEET THEREOF;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 0418102038

TOGETHER WITH A 2006 FLTWD EXPRESSIONS MOBILE HOME, VIN #: WAFL631AB19181EX13.

Tax Parcel No. 5555515402

Street Address: 10417 216th Street East, Graham, WA 98338

for a selling price in the sum of Three Hundred Twenty-Seven Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($327,000.00) cash, to Joerg A. Gunia and Joshua B. Gunia and/or assigns, said sale to be confirmed after July 11, 2021.

Bids can be received at the offices of Robin H. Balsam P.S., 911 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405.

DATED this 30th day of June, 2021.

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

Attorney for Guardian

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 627-7800

IDX-931669

July 1, 2021