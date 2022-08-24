No. 18-4-01165-8
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: JAMES LOUIS KESELBURG,
Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TAMARA BELTZ, the Guardian/Conservator of JAMES LOUIS KESELBURG has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Island County:
990 Devries Rd. Oak Harbor, WA 98277 and legally described as:
Lot 2 of Short Plat No. 82/02.23321.097-2300 as approved December 7, 1982 and recorded December 8, 1982 in Volume 1 of Short Plats, page 179, under Auditor’s File No. 403572, records of Island County, Washington; being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter in Section 21, Township 33 North, range 2 East W.M.
Situate in the County of Island, State of Washington.
Parcel Id: 559372
for the gross sum of two hundred and ten thousand dollars ($210,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the September 3, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.
DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 24, 2022
Des Moines Elder Law
c/o Ermin Ciric
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Ermin Ciric Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534
Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611 Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator
IDX-961212
August 24, 2022