No. 18-4-01165-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: JAMES LOUIS KESELBURG,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TAMARA BELTZ, the Guardian/Conservator of JAMES LOUIS KESELBURG has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Island County:

990 Devries Rd. Oak Harbor, WA 98277 and legally described as:

Lot 2 of Short Plat No. 82/02.23321.097-2300 as approved December 7, 1982 and recorded December 8, 1982 in Volume 1 of Short Plats, page 179, under Auditor’s File No. 403572, records of Island County, Washington; being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter in Section 21, Township 33 North, range 2 East W.M.

Situate in the County of Island, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 559372

for the gross sum of two hundred and ten thousand dollars ($210,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the September 3, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 24, 2022

Des Moines Elder Law

c/o Ermin Ciric

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611 Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-961212

August 24, 2022