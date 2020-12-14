No. 18-4-00414-7

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

KATHY MARSHALL,

An Incapacitated Person. Notice is given that the guardian of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $355,000.

Street Address:

5715 -5717 220th Street Ct E, Spanaway, WA 98387.

Legal Description: Lot 4 of Pierce County Short Plat, as per Plat Recorded April 25, 1986 under Recording No. 8604250394, Records of Pierce County Auditor; Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Together With A Non-Exclusive Easement 30 Foot in Width and 45 Foot Radius Cul De Sac For Ingress, Egress And Utilities As Delineated On Said Short Plat.

Except that Portion Lying Within Said Lot 4.

Subject To the Following: Restrictions, Conditions And Provisions Contained In The Subject Short Plat; Wellsite Covenants And Restrictions Contained In Instrument Dated July 11, 1985 Recorded July 11, 1985 Under No. 8507110237; Natural Buffer Area As Delineated On Said Short Plat.

Parcel No.: 4015000774.

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on December 28, 2020. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Written bids will be accepted by:

Name: Robert B. Nettleton

Address: 1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

Dated: December 10, 2020

/s/ Robert B. Nettleton

Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403

Attorney for Guardian

IDX-915694

December 14, 2020