NO: 18-2-12875-2
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
MICHAEL M. MEEK, individually,
Plaintiff, vs. LOWELL P. MUNDAY and “JANE DOE” MUNDAY, individually and the marital community comprised thereof,
Defendants.
TO: Michael M. Meek or Personal Representative for Michael Meeks
8530 32nd Ave S., # 145
Lakewood, WA 98499
1. A hearing has been set in this matter on May 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pierce County Superior Court, Civil Department at Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402. Judge Speir. Further information can be found: https://linxonline.co.pierce.wa.us/linxweb/Main.cfm
2. The purpose of the hearing is: Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss for Want of Prosecution.
Dated: March 4, 2021 /s/Tiffany Owens, WSBA #42449
Attorney for Defendant Munday
Allstate Staff Counsel Office
800 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3975
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 689-4288
IDX-921508
March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2021