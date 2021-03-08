General Notices

NO: 18-2-12875-2-NOTICE OF HEARING

by Ken Spurrell

NO: 18-2-12875-2

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

MICHAEL M. MEEK, individually,

Plaintiff, vs. LOWELL P. MUNDAY and “JANE DOE” MUNDAY, individually and the marital community comprised thereof,

Defendants.

TO: Michael M. Meek or Personal Representative for Michael Meeks

8530 32nd Ave S., # 145

Lakewood, WA 98499

1. A hearing has been set in this matter on May 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pierce County Superior Court, Civil Department at Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402. Judge Speir. Further information can be found: https://linxonline.co.pierce.wa.us/linxweb/Main.cfm

2. The purpose of the hearing is: Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss for Want of Prosecution.

Dated: March 4, 2021 /s/Tiffany Owens, WSBA #42449

Attorney for Defendant Munday

Allstate Staff Counsel Office

800 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3975

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 689-4288

IDX-921508

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2021

