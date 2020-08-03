No. 18-2-03451-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of PIERCE

In re:

Petitioner:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



JEROME ODIS MCFIELD

(12/13/1958)

And Respondent:

CLEVELAND HARRINGTON

(08/07/1962)

The STATE OF WASHINGTON to: Cleveland Harrington (Respondent)

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on September 11th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

At Pierce Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma WA 98402

and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: (contact the court for a complete copy of the Temporary Order)

[x] You are restrained from coming near or having any contact whatsoever with the parties, in person or through others, direct or indirectly.

[x] You are further restrained from entering the petitioner’s residence, school or place of employment.

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.

DATED July 10th, 2020

/s/Jerome McField

Jerome McField, Petitioner

Helland Law Group

960 Market Street Tacoma, WA 98402

253-572-2684

IDX-904872

August 3, 10, 17, 2020