No. 17-4-00356-8

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR

DISTRIBUTION

RCW 11.68.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: KEITH A. PEDERSON, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Tim J. Pederson, the Administrator of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on June 1st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 920 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 6th day of May, 2022.

/s/Tim J. Pederson, Administrator, c/o CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

Attorneys for the Estate

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-954203

May 10, 2022