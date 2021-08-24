NO. 16-4-01633-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY NEGOTIATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Guardianship of:

WILMA N. PETERSON,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Commencement Bay Fiduciary Services, Inc., the Successor Limited Guardian of the Estate of Wilma N. Peterson, will sell by negotiation the following described real property:

LOT 494, OCEAN SHORES DIVISION NO. 4, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS ON PAGE 65, RECORDS OF GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF GRAYS HARBOR, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL ID #: 090700049400

Address: 179 Polaris Blvd SW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

for a selling price in the sum of Forty-Five Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($45,000.00) cash, to Lotus Design & Construction LLC, said sale to be confirmed after September 2, 2021.

Bids can be received at the offices of Robin H. Balsam P.S., 911 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405.

DATED this 20th day of August, 2021.

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

Attorney for Guardian

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 627-7800

IDX-936370

August 24, 2021