NO. 16-4-01342-5

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION (RCW 11.76.040) —- 20 days notice)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

RUBY J. JOHNSON, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

On June 14, 2022, at 1:30 PM, this Court located at

Pierce County Superior Court, Room 110

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

will hear a Final Report and Petition for Distribution, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court and in which it is requested that the Court settle such report, distribute the remaining funds into the Court’s Registry, and discharge the Personal Representative. Any person entitled to Notice has the right to appear at the hearing and object to the entry of such an Order.

Dated: May 16, 2022 Signed: /s/ Dennis B. Johnson LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

5308 12th Street East

Tacoma, WA 98424-2638

253 922 8724 IDX-954928

May 19, 2022