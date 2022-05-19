NO. 16-4-01342-5
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION (RCW 11.76.040) —- 20 days notice)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
RUBY J. JOHNSON, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
On June 14, 2022, at 1:30 PM, this Court located at
Pierce County Superior Court, Room 110
930 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98402
will hear a Final Report and Petition for Distribution, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court and in which it is requested that the Court settle such report, distribute the remaining funds into the Court’s Registry, and discharge the Personal Representative. Any person entitled to Notice has the right to appear at the hearing and object to the entry of such an Order.
Dated: May 16, 2022 Signed: /s/ Dennis B. Johnson LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.
5308 12th Street East
Tacoma, WA 98424-2638
253 922 8724 IDX-954928
May 19, 2022