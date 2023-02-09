No. 16-3-00744-8

Notice of Intent to Move with Children (Relocation) SERVED BY PUBLICATION

[x] Clerk: Do not file in a public access file (GR 22(c)(2))

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re:

KELSEY NICOLE PERKINS (FKA: LEE)

Petitioner,

and

DAVID CLYNN LEE

Respondent.

Notice of Intent to Move with Children (Relocation)

SERVED BY PUBLICATION

To: David C. Lee

You are receiving this Notice because the other parent (or someone with legal custody of the child) is planning to move with the child. This Notice explains the planned move and tells you if the relocating person is asking the Court to change the current parenting/custody order because of the move. If you agree with the planned move, you may sign the Agreement to Move at the end of this form.

If you do not agree with the planned move or with any changes requested to the parenting/ custody order, you must file and serve an objection within 30 days of receiving this Notice.

To do that, follow these steps: 1. Fill out and file these forms:

* Summons: Notice of Objection about Moving with Children and Petition about Changing a Parenting/Custody Order (Relocation), form FL Relocate 720; and

* Objection about Moving with Children and Petition about Changing a Parenting/ Custody Order (Relocation), form FL Relocate 721.

2. Have copies of the Summons and Objection served on the relocating person and all other people who have a court order that gives them a legal right to spend time with the children.

Deadline! If you do not file and serve the Summons and Objection within 30 days of receiving this Notice, the Court will allow the move and may approve any changes requested to the parenting/custody order. Important! Even if you file and serve an Objection, if you want to stop the child from moving until your Objection is decided, you must also:

* file a Motion for Temporary Order Preventing Move with Children (form FL Relocate 725); and * schedule a hearing on that motion to be held within 15 days of the day your Objection is served. You can get the court forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms,

* Washington Law Help: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

WARNING! THE RELOCATION OF THE CHILD/REN WILL BE PERMITTED AND THE PROPOSED REVISED RESIDENTIAL SCHEDULE MAY BE CONFIRMED UNLESS, WITHIN 30 DAYS, YOU FILE A PETITION AND MOTION WITH THE COURT TO BLOCK THE RELOCATION OR OBJECT TO THE PROPOSED REVISED RESIDENTIAL SCHEDULE AND SERVE THE PETITION AND MOTION ON THE PERSON PROPOSING RELOCATION AND ALL OTHER PERSONS ENTITLED BY COURT ORDER TO RESIDENTIAL TIME OR VISITATION WITH THE CHILD/REN.

Person planning to move fills out below:

1. My name is: Kelsey Nicole Perkins (FKA: Lee).

2. I plan to move with the child listed below on or before March 15, 2023.

The child lives with me at least 45 percent of the time.

Child’s name Age

1. Jayce Lee Perkins (FKA Lee) 8

3. My reasons for moving with the child are: Relocating for employment. Better quality of life, safety and security for my son and me. Mr. Lee has had no contact with our son since the Final Parenting Plan was entered in 2017 and prior. Mr. Lee has limited and restricted visitation according to the Final Parenting Plan in place. There is a permanent Restraining Order in place which protects my son and me from Mr. Lee. 4. Contact information after the move

I am not listing all of my contact information for after the move because: I am in Washington State’s Address Confidentiality Program. 5. Parenting/custody order I want to change the current parenting/custody order. I filed my proposed Parenting Plan separately with the Court in Pierce County Superior Court No. 16-3-00744-8.

6. Timing and service of this Notice

I am publishing this this Notice with the Tacoma Daily Index once per week for six (6) consecutive weeks to perfect service on everyone who has a court order that gives them a legal right to spend time with the child. I already attempted service by certified mail at his last known address and have not been able to locate him for personal service. Person planning to move fills out below:

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the facts I have provided on this form are true.

Signed at: Puyallup, WA

Date: Feb 6, 2023 /s/Kelsey N. Perkins

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at my lawyer’s address, listed below.

Lawyer (if any) fills out below:

/s/Madeleine A. Spencer, WSBA #57892

Date 02/03/2023

317 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA, 98371

Email: madeleines@campbellbarnettlaw.com IDX-971313

February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023