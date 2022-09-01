No. 14-4-00162-5

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE In the matter of the estate of JIMMIE K. CALDWELL, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that Gregory S. Webley, as personal representative of the above estate has filed in office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution After Order Granting Non-intervention Powers asking the court to approve the Final Report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, approve fees to the Personal Representative, and approve attorney’s fees and discharging the Personal Representative.

The hearing will be heard on the 22nd day of September, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Court of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report. Appearance at the hearing shall be in the manner as set forth in the Note for Commissioner’s Calendar served with this notice, or as noted in the Pierce County Superior Court Emergency Orders available online at www.piercecountywa.gov/122/Superior-Court. The hearing will take place at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, WA 98402

Dated this 31st day of August, 2022.

Filed by:

s/Dan Platter, WSBA 19174

Attorney for Estate

510 E Main, Suite F Puyallup WA 98372 (253) 840-1253 – office (253) 770-0144 – fax dan@platterlaw.com

IDX-962136

September 1, 2022