NO. 13-4-12653-0SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING VERIFIED PETITION FOR APPROVAL OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S FINAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTING; AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION (RCW 11.76.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of

ELAINE C. REEVES, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that CYNTHIA RUTTER, as Personal Representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Accounting and Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”), asking the court to approve the Report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative.

The Final Report will be heard on Octobe 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 10th day of September, 2020.

/s/ Hans P. Juhl Hans P. Juhl, WSBA #33116

RYAN, SWANSON & CLEVELAND,

PLLC

1201 Third Avenue, Suite 3400

Seattle, Washington 98101-3034

Telephone: (206) 464-4224

Facsimile: (206) 583-0359

juhl@ryanlaw.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX-908397

September 11, 2020