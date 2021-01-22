NO. 12-4-00431-8

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

LYNN DIANE OLSON, Deceased.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



To: All Interested Parties and Their Counsel

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Final Report and Petition to Close the Estate has been filed with the Court Clerk and a hearing on the Petition will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. on the Probate Calendar or the above-entitled Court, Room 100 of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma WA 98402, at which time the Court will be asked to review the report and petition, to close the estate, and to discharge the personal representative. Any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections thereto and contest the same.

Please be advised that due to COVID-19 protocols, restrictions, and emergency orders this hearing will likely be heard on Zoom. You should contact the Commissioner Services Department or the undersigned attorney the day before the hearing to obtain a Zoom invite.

DATED this 13th day of January, 2021.

/s/Joseph J. Loran, WSBA #14746

Attorney for Mary Ann Olson, Personal Representative

LORAN & RITCHIE, P.S. 615 Commerce, Suite 103 Tacoma, Washington 98402 (253) 383-7123

IDX-918173

January 22, 2021