No. 05-4-01623-2

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: VANCE STEVENS, Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Malanie Stevens, the Guardian/Conservator of Vance Stevens has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 5408 76th Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270, with a legal description of:

LOT 25, PLAT OF SUNRISE TERRACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 24 OF PLATS, PAGE 124 IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Situate in the County of Snohomish, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 005920-000-025-00

for the gross sum of $650,000.00, with half of escrow fees paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after June 23, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: June 7, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law

c/o Ermin Ciric

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-978189

June 7, 2023