No. 05-4-01623-2
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: VANCE STEVENS, Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Malanie Stevens, the Guardian/Conservator of Vance Stevens has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 5408 76th Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270, with a legal description of:
LOT 25, PLAT OF SUNRISE TERRACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 24 OF PLATS, PAGE 124 IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Situate in the County of Snohomish, State of Washington.
Parcel Id: 005920-000-025-00
for the gross sum of $650,000.00, with half of escrow fees paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after June 23, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: June 7, 2023
Des Moines Elder Law
c/o Ermin Ciric
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator
IDX-978189
June 7, 2023