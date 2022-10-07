No. 00-4-01204-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAY NORMAN FLOBERG, Deceased.

The State of Washington to the Beneficiary, heirs of RICHARD O. FLOBERG, and all other persons, including parties unknown, who claim any right, title, estate, liens, or interest in the subject real property, including the heirs, successors, or assigns of RICHARD O. FLOBERG.

YOU, AND EACH OF YOU, are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 7th day of October, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Amended Petition of the Petitioner and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Petitioner at the office below stated; and, in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the Petition in this action which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to marshal the assets of the estate and distribute the proceeds in accordance with RCW 11.04-015 as against any claim of the heirs of RICHARD 0. FLOBERG in the following described real estate located in Pierce County, Washington:

Section 34 Township 21 Range 00 Quarter 11 : NE OF NE EXC N 650 FT THEREOF ALSO EXC S 20 FT OF SD SUBD LY W OF E 330 FT THEREOF ALSO EXC E 5 AC LY S OF THE N 660 FT OF SD SUBD TOG/W EASE CURRENT USE OPEN SPACE PBRS RCW 84.34 2009 14.96 ACS 200906250811 OUT OF 1-017 SEG L-0689 GG ES SDCU6/17/09 10146887DC 4/23/2020DX

Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 002-134-1032

DATED this 22 day of September, 2022.

GORDON & ALVESTAD, PLLC

/s/L. PAUL ALVESTAD, WSBA #10892

Attorneys for Petitioner

7191 Wagner Way, Suite 202,

Gig Harbor, WA 98335 IDX-964372

October 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 10, 2022