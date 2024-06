Lot Holders Notice

The 149th Meeting for Lot Owners of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory

will be June 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm in the Chambers Creek Chapel. The meeting will include the annual report. 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, Univ. Place. Hank Kerns: 253-564-1311.

IDX-997287

June 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 2024