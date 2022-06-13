MRSC-2022 Rosters

2022 MRSC ROSTERS

SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT, and VENDOR ROSTERS

FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN WESTERN WASHINGTON

City of Ruston

The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) hereby advertises on behalf of the below listed local government agencies in Washington State (local governments) in Western Washington (Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Snohomish, King, Pierce, and Thurston counties), including – but not limited to – cities (Title 35 RCW and Title 35A RCW), counties (Title 36 RCW), port districts (Title 53 RCW), water-sewer districts (Title 57 RCW), irrigation districts (Title 83 RCW), school districts and educational service districts (Title 28A RCW), fire districts (Title 52 RCW), transit agencies (e.g., Ch. 35.58 RCW, Ch. 36.57A RCW, Ch. 36.73 RCW, Title 81 RCW), and public utility districts (Title 54 RCW), for their projected needs for small public works, and for consulting services throughout 2022. Additionally, MRSC advertises on behalf of some local government for their projected needs for vendor services throughout 2022. Interested businesses may apply at any time by visiting the MRSC Rosters website at www.mrscrosters.org. For questions about MRSC Rosters,

email mrscrosters@mrsc.org.

Some or all of the listed local governments may choose to use the MRSC Rosters service to select businesses. Master contracts for certain types of work may be required. SMALL PUBLIC WORKS ROSTERS: Service categories include construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property as referenced in RCW 39.04.155. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website. CONSULTANT ROSTERS: Service categories include architectural, engineering, and surveying services as referenced in Chapter 39.80 RCW, as well as other personal and professional consulting services. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website. VENDOR ROSTERS: Service categories include supplies, materials, and equipment not being purchased in connection with public works contracts and limited service contracts as referenced in RCW 39.04.190. Subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website. A list of currently subscribing local governments that have their Small Works Roster, Consultant Roster, and Vendor Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters can be found at https://www.mrscrosters.org/participating-agencies or by contacting the MRSC Rosters Program Coordinator at 206-625-1300 ext. 14. New local government agencies may join at any time. The list reflects current active agencies.

June 13, 2022