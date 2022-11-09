Miracle Bread Reviews (Wellness Bakeries) Is Miracle Keto Breads Mix Right For You?

Miracle Bread is a keto-friendly, paleo bread mix sold exclusively online through MiracleBreads.net.

The popular bread mix takes just minutes to prepare, has 2g of net carbs per serving, and helps you stick to a paleo and keto diet while tasting great.

Does Miracle Bread live up to the hype? Find out what’s in Miracle Bread and how the bread mix works today in our review.

What is Miracle Bread?

Miracle Bread is a ready-to-bake bread mix featuring a grain-free, gluten-free, 100% non-GMO formula.

Designed to provide perfect results every time, Miracle Bread is easy for bakers and non-bakers like. You don’t need a special bread maker, nor do you need any unique cooking or baking supplies. In fact, it takes just minutes to prepare a loaf of Miracle Bread.

You can use Miracle Bread to make buns, baguettes, and loaves of bread. Or, you can use it to make pizza dough, focaccia bread, and other unique options.

Miracle Bread is made by Wellness Bakeries. Anyone can buy Miracle Bread online today through MiracleBreads.net, where it’s priced at around $16 per package. Wellness Bakeries was founded in 2005 to address the lack of healthy baking mixes on the market. The company offers ready-to-make pizza dough powders, brownie mixes, low-carb bread mixes, and more.

Miracle Bread Benefits

Miracle Bread offers a keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, low-carb bread option with zero artificial ingredients.

Here are some of the benefits of Miracle Bread:

Paleo and keto-friendly

Grain-free and gluten-free

100% non-GMO ingredients with nothing artificial

Each package yields 1 loaf, 2 baguettes, or 16 dinner rolls

2g of net carbs per serving

Bakes, rises, smells, and tastes like the real thing

One of the hardest parts of following the keto diet is finding low-carb alternatives to popular foods. Bread is traditionally rich with carbs, and many keto dieters avoid bread for that reason. With Miracle Bread, you can have your bread and eat it too while enjoying sandwiches, pizza, focaccia, baguettes, loaves, and other options without ruining your macros.

Miracle Bread Versus Other Breads

You can find other low-carb, keto-friendly breads sold in supermarkets and health food stores. You can also find plenty of delicious non-keto breads. Why pick Miracle Bread? What makes Miracle Bread unique?

Miracle Bread aims to solve two of the biggest problems with today’s breads: regular bread is rich with carbs that ruin your keto diet, and keto breads taste gross:

Most breads that are very low in carbs don’t taste good. Some describe them as cardboard, for example.

You can find grain-free breads that do taste good, but they often have high levels of carbs.

Up until now, you needed starchy carbs to replicate the taste, texture, and aroma of bread. No matter how much research baking companies did, they struggled to replicate these features.

With Miracle Bread, you can solve both of those problems because Miracle Bread is:

Very low in carbs (just 2g per serving / 2g per slice)

Tastes like a handcrafted loaf from a local bakery

Plus, it’s available as a convenient, prepackaged bread mix. You don’t need to make the ingredients from scratch, nor do you need to buy some artificial, ready-made mix packed with chemicals. Instead, Miracle Bread contains a blend of natural ingredients to make it easy to enjoy low-carb, keto bread at home.

What Can You Make with Miracle Bread?

Some people just make loaves of bread with Miracle Bread mix. However, the mix is versatile and you can use it to make everything from French toast to baguettes to pizza dough.

When you buy Miracle Bread online today, you can get a free Miracle Bread Bakebook with your purchase. Some of the recipes and options available with Miracle Bread include:

Sturdy sandwich breads

Hearty breakfast breads, including French toast

Savory old-world garlic bread

Crusty-chewy dinner breads

French bread pizza, keto sausage calzones, garlic and parmesan breadsticks, artisan bread, crusty boules, bruschetta, hamburger buns, French onion soup, pizza crust, rosemary focaccia, French bread, “rye” bread, and more

Savory desserts, including buttery cinnamon roles and pecan sticky buns

Miracle Bread Versus Other Low-Carb, Gluten-Free Breads

You can find other low-carb, gluten-free breads sold online today. These breads have low carbs per serving. However, Miracle Bread aims to solve problems associated with both of these breads, including:

Problem #1: They don’t taste like real bread. You want to eat a healthy diet, but healthy bread is an imposter because it doesn’t look like read bread, rise like real bread, or taste like real bread.

Problem #2: They’re too dense and eggy. Even if you look up low-carb baking recipes online, you can make bread that’s too “eggy.” These recipes over-rely on eggs to make up for the structure normally provided by gluten. Ultimately, you make something that looks more like an omelet than a loaf of bread.

Problem #3: They’re too dry and crumbly. Even good gluten-free bread has a cardboard-like taste and texture. Some low-carb bread crumbles at the lightest spread of butter, for example, while others have zero taste and leave you unsatisfied.

How Miracle Bread Works

Miracle Bread is designed to be easy to make – even if you’ve never baked bread in your life. As long as you have an oven and a few basic baking supplies (like eggs, measuring cups, and butter or oil), you can easily make Miracle Bread at home in minutes.

Here’s how Miracle Bread works:

Step 1) Empty a package of Miracle Bread into a bowl

Empty a package of Miracle Bread into a bowl Step 2) Mix in a few staple ingredients (you likely already have these ingredients in your kitchen)

Mix in a few staple ingredients (you likely already have these ingredients in your kitchen) Step 3) Shape the dough into rolls or buns or drop it in a loaf pan

Shape the dough into rolls or buns or drop it in a loaf pan Step 4) Put it in the oven

Within minutes, your home will fill with the aroma of real bread. Then, just remove Miracle Bread from the oven, slice it, and enjoy.

With Miracle Bread, there’s no need to weigh or measure powders, use complicated bread making equipment, or have any baking or cooking experience whatsoever. If you can follow a basic recipe and have 5 spare minutes, then you can make Miracle Bread baguettes, loaves, and buns at home.

Why Real Bread Tastes So Good

The low-carb, keto community has struggled to create an effective alternative to bread until Miracle Bread.

Why? Why can’t scientists and nutritionists create a good low-carb bread alternative? The answer comes down to two ingredients:

Gluten

Starch

Gluten and starch create the culinary chemistry to give bread the crunchy, chewy on the inside texture. They also give bread stability and structure, helping bread to rise and expand. Gluten and starch also make pizza crust crispy and stretchy.

Wellness Bakeries solved these problems using natural, low-cab ingredients. Today, they describe Miracle Bread as a “heavenly keto and paleo bread mix that does it all.”

Miracle Bread Ingredients

Wellness Bakeries solved the gluten-free, low-carb bread problem using a blend of natural ingredients. Here are all of the ingredients in Miracle Bread and how they contribute to the authentic taste, texture, and aroma of Miracle Bread:

Superfine Almond Flour: Miracle Bread contains almond flour because the buttery nut flour has the perfect crumb structure. When combined with the right ingredients, almond flour can match the texture of real bread. However, when it’s not ground to a very fine powder, almond flour can also be coarse and gritty. Wellness Bakeries uses culinary-grade almond flour to ensure Miracle Bread is fluffy, buttery, and soft while maintaining the perfect crumb structure.

Organic Cold-Milled Golden Flax Powder: Miracle Bread also contains organic, cold-milled golden flax powder. Wellness Bakeries uses this powder as a “stretchy super seed” that mimics gluten. It gives the bread a nutty, authentic flavor. When flax is milled into a fine powder, it has effective baking properties. Namely, the powder absorbs moisture like a sponge, making the dough thick, stretchy, and gluey. It replicates the connective properties of gluten without containing any gluten whatsoever.

Organic Blond Psyllium Husk Powder: Miracle Bread contains organic blond psyllium husk powder, which Wellness Bakeries describes as a “slippery super fiber” that gives each loaf of Miracle Bread an extra lift. Grain-free breads don’t rise very well, and psyllium aims to solve that problem. Psyllium, like flax powder, absorbs moisture to make the dough sticky and elastic, working similar to gluten. That gives you the spongy, stretchy texture you love with traditional bread.

Wellness Bakeries describes these ingredients as the “Goldilocks” ingredients. After discovering these ingredients and their unique baking properties, Wellness Bakeries combined them in the optimal ratios, dosages, and concentrations to create the tasty, delicious, and nutritious Miracle Bread anyone can buy online today.

About the Miracle Bread Bakebook

Wellness Bakeries offers a free eBook online called the Miracle Bread Bakebook. In that bakebook, you can discover recipes for buns, baguettes, pizza, focaccia, and more – all easy to make using the same Miracle Bread mix.

Many of these recipes are easy to make, with just 5 minutes of preparation time or less. Your bakebook includes:

Hearty breakfast options

Sweet, low-carb dessert breads

Crusty-chewy dinner breads

Savory sensations

Keto paleo French bread recipes, meatball subs, French toast, sandwich bread, Philly cheesesteak, tuna sandwich, and more

The book contains 20+ blend-and-bake recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, and desserts, making it easy for you to maximize the value of your Miracle Bread. You can make new loaves, experiment with different ingredients, and enjoy all types of low-carb meals without giving up bread.

Miracle Bread Nutrition Facts

There are approximately 16 servings (16 x 18g slices) in each box of Miracle Bread.

When prepared as a loaf (which involves adding eggs, apple cider vinegar, melted butter, and other ingredients), there are 140 calories in each serving (each slice) of Miracle Bread along with 8g of total fat, 0mg of cholesterol, 190mg of sodium, 3g of dietary fiber, 1g of sugar, and 3g of protein. The bread also contains small amounts of calcium (39mg / 4% DV), iron (1mg / 6% DV), and potassium (113mg / 2% DV) per serving.

The full list of ingredients in Miracle Bread includes blanched almond flour, organic flax seed meal, almond flour, organic psyllium husk powder, cream of tartar, sea salt, and baking soda. There are no other ingredients.

Miracle Bread is also dairy-free, soy-free, legume-free, non-GMO, and paleo approved.

How to Make Miracle Bread

Each bag of Miracle Bread contains enough powder for approximately one large loaf of bread (16 slices / 16 servings per package).

You can use Miracle Bread to make loaves, baguettes, focaccia bread, pizza dough, and buns, among other options.

To make a standard loaf of bread (say, for sandwiches, follow the directions below.

What You Need

1 package of Miracle Bread

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar

4 tablespoons of melted butter or coconut oil

4 tablespoons of sour cream, plain yogurt, or coconut cream

1/2 cup of water

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F

Grease loaf pan, then line with parchment paper

In a mixing bowl, add eggs, sour cream, vinegar, water, and melted butter

Beat on medium speed to combine

Add Miracle Bread mix and beat until combined

Scrape batter into pan

Transfer to preheated oven, then bake 40 to 45 minutes

To avoid over-browning, cover loosely with aluminum foil in the last 15 minutes of baking

Leave bread in pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to wire rack for cooling

You can also make an egg-free version of the loaf. Wellness Bakeries offers a free recipe book called the Miracle Bread Bakebook featuring egg-free recipes, pizza dough recipes, and other recipes you can make using ordinary Miracle Bread mix.

Miracle Bread Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Miracle Bread is backed by strong reviews online, and most customers agree Miracle Bread works as advertised to provide easy-to-bake, great-tasting, low-carb bread.

Here are some of the 5-star reviews featured on the official website:

Most customers like the taste, texture, and aroma of Miracle Bread, claiming it’s comparable to ordinary bread

Many reviewers also praise Miracle Bread for being easy to make; after making loaves with their first few batches, many customers start to experiment with buns, baguettes, focaccia bread, hamburger buns, and other recipes

Some Miracle Bread customers are following a strict keto diet and use Miracle Bread to meet their macronutrient values; others just want to limit the number of carbs they consume

Most Miracle Bread customers have zero baking experience (or even limited cooking experience) before using Miracle Bread to create tasty, nutritious, low-carb bread at home

Miracle Bread Pricing

Miracle Bread is priced at $12 to $17 per bag, depending on the number of bags you order. You must order a minimum of 3 bags per purchase.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Miracle Bread online today through the official website:

3 Packages: $40.95 + $8.75 Shipping

$40.95 + $8.75 Shipping 6 Packages: $75.55 + Free US Shipping

$75.55 + Free US Shipping 12 Packages: $139.75 + Free US Shipping

Each package contains 10oz (285g) of ready-to-make baking mix, or around 16 servings (16 slices). You get 1 loaf of bread, 2 baguettes, or 16 dinner rolls in each box.

Miracle Bread Refund Policy

Miracle Bread is backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee on your first order. If you’re unsatisfied for any reason, then return the remaining unopened packages of powder from your order to receive a full refund, minus shipping (you do not need to return the opened package you already used).

Contact Wellness Bakeries and the Miracle Bread customer service team to request a refund.

About Wellness Bakeries, LLC

Miracle Bread is made by a Naples, Florida-based company named Wellness Bakeries, LLC.

Wellness Bakeries is known for offering a range of ready-to-make baking and cooking mixes online. In addition to Miracle Bread, other popular baking and cooking mixes include Miracle Mix All-Purpose Paleo Baking Blend, Keto Sweet, Blissful Brownies, Paleo Pizza Crust Mix, and Divine Cocoa, among other products.

You can contact Wellness Bakeries and the Miracle Bread customer service team via the following:

Email: info@wellnessbakeries.com

info@wellnessbakeries.com Phone: 855-530-9355

855-530-9355 Mailing Address: 2614 Tamiami Trail North, Ste #219, Naples, FL 34103

Wellness Bakeries also maintains an office in Eden, Utah.

Wellness Bakeries was co-founded by Kelley Herring, BS, MBA. She is the author of Keto Breads and the creator of Miracle Bread. Kelley has a background in nutritional biochemistry, but her true love is the culinary arts. Kelley Herring co-founded Wellness Bakeries with her husband, Jon Herring.

Kelley and John launched Wellness Bakeries in 2005 to address the lack of healthy baking mixes on the market. Many popular baking mixes were loaded with inflammatory grains, fake fats, sugar, or artificial sweeteners. They tasted okay – but they were harming health. they knew there was a better option, so they launched Wellness Bakeries.

Final Word

Miracle Bread is a ready-to-bake bread mix from Wellness Bakeries.

The low-carb, keto-friendly, paleo bread features a blend of natural ingredients to replicate the taste, texture, and aroma of “real” bread. With just 2g of carbs per serving, each slice of Miracle Bread can help you meet your low carb goals without giving up French toast, sandwiches, or even pizza.

To learn more about Miracle Bread or to buy Miracle Bread online today, visit the official website.

