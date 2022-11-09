MindInsole Compression Socks Reviewed – Is It Worth Buying?

The MindInsole Compression Sock is a compression sock designed to speed up recovery times for aching feet and joints.

By wearing the MindInsole Compression Socks daily, you can enjoy safe and natural pain relief while improving circulation and supporting other benefits.

Does the MindInsole Compression Sock live up to the hype? How do MindInsole Compression Socks work? Find out everything you need to know about MindInsole Compression Socks today in our review.

What is the MindInsole Compression Sock?

The MindInsole Compression Sock is a compression sock available exclusively online through ShopMindInsole.com.

The socks are marketed primarily to people with foot pain, circulation issues, and joint pain. According to the manufacturer, MindInsole Compression Socks increase blood flow to your heart, prevent tired and aching legs and feet, relieve swollen feet, and offer a drug-free alternative for pain relief.

Each sock is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, nylon, and spandex. The moisture-wicking material is ideal for exercise, keeping your feet cool and comfortable when walking or working out. Plus, the breathable materials and open-toe design prevent overheating and discomfort.

Each pair of MindInsole Compression Socks is priced at $19.99.

The New Jersey-based company behind MindInsole Compression Socks also makes reflexology insoles, rings, and bracelets under the MindInsole brand. The MindInsole Compression Sock is the company’s first compression sock designed to support similar benefits to help with feet and joint pain.

MindInsole Compression Sock Benefits

According to the manufacturer, MindInsole Compression Socks provide the following benefits:

Speed up recovery times for aching feet and joint pain

Enjoy a natural, safe pain relief alternative

Ideal for all types of activities, from relaxing at home to exercising

One size fits all design

Used by medical professionals and made by hospital-grade material

How Do MindInsole Compression Socks Work?

MindInsole Compression Socks work by increasing blood flow to your heart, which relieves swollen feet and prevents aches in your legs and feet.

When you wear the MindInsole Compression Socks, you’re encouraging blood to flow through your feet and into the rest of your body. Compression socks use special, strategically-located pressure points to stimulate blood flow.

Some people wear compression socks for long plane rides or when sleeping. Others wear them during athletic activity. Some wear compression socks all day to prevent aches and pains.

By wearing MindInsole Compression Socks daily, you can purportedly enjoy pain relief by:

Improved Blood Circulation: MindInsole Compression Socks can improve blood circulation using their mix of spandex and nylon. The breathable, moisture wicking fabric makes the socks ideal for all types of activities – from yoga to hiking to traveling. You can improve blood circulation all day long without worrying about overheating or discomfort.

Full Body Compression Relief: According to the manufacturer, the MindInsole Compression Sock relieves more than just foot pain. The socks help your veins pump blood back to your heart, which can prevent you from feeling light-headed or dizzy when you stand up. By improving blood flow through your feet and throughout the rest of your body, the MindInsole Compression Sock can help with common blood flow issues.

Prevent Tired and Aching Legs and Feet, Joint Pain, and More: Millions of people deal with aching legs, sore feet, ankle pain, and other joint and foot pain every day. Compression socks can help. MindInsole Compression Socks are designed to prevent tired and aching legs and feet while providing rapid relief for swollen feet. You can enjoy a drug-free alternative for foot pain relief by wearing the socks daily.

Moisture-Wicking, Odor-Free, High-Quality, Hospital Grade Material: The MindInsole Compression Socks are made from moisture-wicking, odor-free, high-quality, hospital-grade material. The socks are made from a blend of cotton, polyester, nylon, and spandex.

According to reviews shared on the official website, some customers exclusively wear MindInsole Compression Socks. After trying the MindInsole Compression Socks for the first time, it may be difficult to return to ordinary socks. Others wear the socks exclusively when working out, standing at work, traveling, or sleeping.

The Science Behind Compression Socks

Doctors have prescribed compression socks for circulatory issues for decades, and millions of people wear compression socks daily – or occasionally – to improve circulation, reduce discomfort, and help with swelling.

According to the NHS, here is the science behind the effectiveness of compression socks:

Compression socks are specially designed to apply pressure to your lower legs

By applying pressure to your lower legs, compression socks help maintain blood flow while reducing discomfort and swelling

Doctors may prescribe compression socks for conditions linked to poor blood flow in your legs, including varicose veins (swollen and enlarged veins) or lymphedema (swollen body tissues)

Some people wear compression socks on both legs, while others wear them on a single leg

MindInsole Compression Socks work differently than conventional compression socks. Most compression socks move further up your legs and halfway up your calves. MindInsole Compression Socks rise a few inches above the ankle, stimulating blood flow from the upper ankle through to your feet. The socks also don’t just claim to maintain blood flow – they specifically claim to improve blood flow.

Multiple studies have backed the effectiveness of compression socks. In this 2020 study published in the Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine, for example, researchers found wearing below-knee compression socks improved exercise performance and improved perceptions of muscle soreness after exercise, among other benefits.

In another study, researchers told a group of marathoners to wear compression socks before and after a race. Participants wore compression socks for 48 hours immediately after completion of the marathon, then performed a running test to exhaustion. Participants in the compression sock group improved their run to exhaustion time by 3.4%, while those in the placebo group decreased their run to exhaustion time by 3.4%, suggesting compression socks can significantly improve recovery after major athletic activities.

Overall, science supports the use of compression socks for pain relief and blood flow, and multiple studies have backed the effectiveness of compression socks like MindInsole.

MindInsole Compression Sock Features

MindInsole Compression Socks are designed to improve circulation and provide you with hours of foot relief in any activity.

Here are some of the core features of MindInsole Compression Socks – including features that distinguish them from competing compression socks:

Make You Feel Better Almost Immediately: MindInsole Compression Socks are designed to make you feel better “almost immediately,” according to the manufacturer, by quickly preventing foot pain and swollen feet. By improving circulation through your feet, MindInsole Compression Sock can prevent the discomfort of blood pooling while protecting your feet from injury.

Protect Feet from Injury: Some people experience foot pain due to injury. Walking can be painful, for example, because of issues like plantar fasciitis. MindInsole Compression Socks can protect your feet from injury by improving circulation.

Prevent Blood Pooling: When blood pools in your feet, it can lead to pain in the area. Poor circulation causes blood to pool in your feet, which can increase the risk of injury, joint pain, foot pain, and other issues. MindInsole Compression Socks work by improving blood circulation to prevent blood pooling.

Made from High Quality, Hospital-Grade Materials: MindInsole Compression Socks are made from a blend of 31% cotton, 31% polyester, 23% nylon, and 15% spandex. The nylon and spandex provide the “compression” part of the socks, squeezing your feet in strategic areas to encourage the flow of blood.

Ideal for Use in All Activities: Some people wear MindInsole Compression Socks when sleeping or traveling. Others wear them during yoga, hiking, or other activities. Whether you’re wearing them when active or inactive, you can wear MindInsole Compression Socks wherever you go.

Improve Blood Circulation: MindInsole Compression Socks feature compression technology to improve blood circulation. The socks gently compress your feet in strategic areas to encourage the flow of blood. Poor circulation can increase uncomfortable sensations in your feet – like pins and needles or numbness. Poor circulation can also lead to balance issues, foot injury, and other issues.

Full Body Relief: MindInsole Compression Sock are primarily designed to improve blood flow to and from your feet. However, your circulatory system is entirely connected, which means supporting blood flow to your feet can lead to benefits in the rest of your body. MindInsole Compression Socks claim to relieve “more than just foot pain,” according to the manufacturer.

Prevent Light-headedness and Dizziness When Standing Up: Do you feel lightheaded or dizzy when standing up? MindInsole Compression Socks can help. By improving blood flow to and from your feet and across the rest of your body, MindInsole Compression Socks can prevent sensations of light-headedness and dizziness when standing up. These sensations are linked to blood flow issues and caused by a sudden rush of blood.

Odor Free: MindInsole Compression Socks are made from odor-free materials to prevent them from smelling bad – even after wearing them hundreds of times.

Breathable and Moisture Wicking Materials for Cool and Dry Feet: MindInsole Compression Socks are designed for use during athletic and non-athletic activities alike. Wherever you’re using them, you can enjoy moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet dry and cool and breathable materials to avoid overheating and discomfort.

Relieve Swollen Feet: Do your feet swell when sitting or standing for a long period? Do you struggle with circulatory problems? MindInsole Compression Socks claim to relieve swollen feet, providing you with a drug-free alternative for feet pain.

Pump Oxygen to Muscles to Prevent Tissue Damage: When you have good circulation, your heart pumps oxygen (via blood) to your muscles, preventing tissue damage. MindInsole Compression Socks can enhance physical activity and athletic recovery by improving blood flow, reducing your risk of tissue damage.

Ideal for Work, Long Flights, Sleep, and More: Wherever you use MindInsole Compression Socks, you can enjoy powerful blood flow improvements, foot pain relief, and overall comfort.

One Size Fits All Design: MindInsole Compression Sock are available in a single size, and the material is designed to be stretchy to fit feet of all sizes and shapes.

Open Toe Design: Some compression socks can leave you feeling constrained and tight. MindInsole Compression Socks have an open toe design, allowing your feet to breathe while providing effective blood flow from your ankles to your toes.

Available for 50% Off: As part of a 2022 promotion, MindInsole Compression Sock are available for 50% off the regular retail price. If you order the socks online today, you get them at a 50% discount.

How to Wear MindInsole Compression Socks

Typically, you don’t need instructions to put on a pair of socks. However, compression socks work differently. Your MindInsole Compression Socks may feel too tight when you put them on for the first time.

Here’s how the manufacturer recommends wearing MindInsole Compression Socks:

Step 1) Turn the stocking inside out, right up to the heel.

Turn the stocking inside out, right up to the heel. Step 2) Using both hands, stretch the foot of the stocking and put your foot into it up to the heel.

Using both hands, stretch the foot of the stocking and put your foot into it up to the heel. Step 3) Pull the compression stocking up your ankle and leg, inch by inch, adjusting the position of the sock to make sure it’s uniformly stretched while paying close attention to the position of the heel.

Pull the compression stocking up your ankle and leg, inch by inch, adjusting the position of the sock to make sure it’s uniformly stretched while paying close attention to the position of the heel. Step 4) Check to ensure there are no wrinkles or creases that could cause irritation.

MindInsole Compression Sock Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

You can find plenty of compression socks claiming to offer similar benefits to MindInsole Compression Socks. However, not all compression socks work as advertised.

According to the official website, MindInsole Compression Socks have an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, with 89% of reviewers leaving a perfect 5-star review.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official website:

One customer struggled to find compression socks she could wear all day until she started using MindInsole Compression Socks. She describes the socks as “super comfortable” and claims she forgets she’s wearing them.

Another customer only wears compression socks now and she has thrown away all of her other socks. Once she started wearing MindInsole Compression Socks, she couldn’t go back to her old socks.

Many reviewers like wearing MindInsole Compression Socks at work. If you stand or sit all day at work, for example, then compression socks can help with blood flow.

Other reviewers praise MindInsole Compression Sock for improving blood flow and relieving pain even after taking them off. Instead of experiencing aching feet after a long day of work, for example, you can take off your socks and continue to experience relief.

Many reviewers also praise the overall quality of the MindInsole Compression Socks, claiming they work as advertised while being made from high-quality, durable, moisture-wicking material.

Some wear MindInsole Compression Socks during exercise. Others wear them sitting around the house. Some like MindInsole Compression Socks for running, walking, or working out, for example, and claim they have noticed significant improvements in physical performance and pain relief thanks to the socks.

Overall, most customers have good things to say about MindInsole Compression Socks, and many customers claim they can’t picture themselves working, walking, or sleeping without the socks after using them once.

MindInsole Pricing

MindInsole is priced at $19.99 per pair, with further discounts available when ordering multiple pairs per order.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today through the official website:

1 x Pair: $19.99

$19.99 2 x Pairs: $36.99

$36.99 3 x Pairs: $45.99

$45.99 4 x Pairs: $58.99

MindInsole Refund Policy

MindInsole does not offer a refund on any used or opened purchases. If you have opened the package containing your socks, then your socks are not eligible for a refund. Although the manufacturer claims to offer “no-hassle returns,” the company does not appear to accept returns of any opened or used socks.

However, if your MindInsole compression socks are in their original, unopened packaging, then you can return them to the manufacturer for a complete refund, minus shipping.

About Quality Performance Limited

MindInsole compression socks are sold online by a Clifton, New Jersey-based company named Quality Performance Limited.

You can contact Quality Performance Limited and the MindInsole customer service team via the following:

Online Support: https://support.mindinsole.com/hc/en-us

https://support.mindinsole.com/hc/en-us Phone: 855-219-4892

855-219-4892 Mailing Address: Quality Performance Limited 377 Valley Rd #1123, Clifton, NJ 07013

Quality Performance Limited sells four products under the MindInsole brand, including MindInsole Reflexology Insoles, MindInsole Reflexology Rings, MindInsole Reflexology Bracelets, and the MindInsole Compression Sock.

Final Word

The MindInsole Compression Sock is a popular compression sock sold exclusively online through ShopMindInsole.com.

By wearing the socks daily, you can relieve pain, improve circulation, and avoid joint pain and injury, among other benefits. The socks are made from high-quality, hospital-grade, moisture-wicking material to improve blood flow to and from your feet.

To learn more about the MindInsole Compression Socks and how they work or to buy the socks online today, visit the official website.