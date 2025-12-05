METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT -REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
Project: 2026 – 2031 SEAFOOD BID REQUEST
RFP NO. Z2025-13
The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP No. Z2025-13 2026 – 2031 SEAFOOD BID REQUEST until December 21, 2025, by 11:59 P.M. PST. Proposals shall be submitted by email to procurement@parkstacoma.gov. Proposals received after that time will be considered non-responsive.
Please see the full RFP on the Parks Tacoma Website:
https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/
Email questions to procurement@parkstacoma.gov
IDX-1023637
December 5, 2025