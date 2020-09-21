Public Notices

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

by Ken Spurrell

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: TIME ATTENDANCE & SCHEDULING PROGRAM

RFP No. A2020-01

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# A2020-01 Time Attendance & Scheduling Program, at the Boy Scouts of America building located at 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until October 26, 2020 by 12:00PM. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/bids/

Email Julie Wilfong at a2020-01rfp@tacomaparks.com

IDX-909127

September 21, October 5, 2020

