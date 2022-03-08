METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Event Mobile Stage

Vendor

RFP No. R2022-01

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# DW2022-02 Event Mobile Stage Vendor until March 21, 2022 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on

Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to

procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-950106

March 8, 15, 2022