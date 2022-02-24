METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: PARK FURNISHINGS

RFP NO. J2022-06

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for RFP# J2022-06 Park Furnishings by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until March 10, 2022, by 12:00p.m. Bids received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. Please see the full RFB on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email Debbie Hall at procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-949345

February 24, March 3, 2022