REQUEST FOR BIDS METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

2023 Seafood Purchases

BID No. 202301Z

Advertisement for Bids

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will receive bids for Seafood Purchases at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, by email until 10am January 5th, 2023, to procurement@tacomaparks.com Bids will then be read and reviewed and bidders will be notified as to results. Bids received after the appointed time will be returned unopened.

Bid Scope

Bids for multiple seafood items for animal food, including sustainable seafood practices.

Questions During Bidding

For questions concerning preparation of bids, please contact: Tresa Edmonds at 253-404-3631, tresa.edmonds@pdza.org. For sustainable practices information contact Sheriden Ploof at 253-404-3800 X 3720, email sheriden.ploof@pdza.org . Bidding Documents

Bidding documents may be obtained at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Contact Tresa Edmonds at number listed above. Or on the Metro Parks Tacoma website; https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Scheduled Advertisement- Tuesday December 20th, 2022

IDX-968715

December 20, 29, 2022