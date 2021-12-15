METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-ADVANCE NOTICE OF REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

ADVANCE NOTICE OF REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS Architectural and Engineering Services for projects within Titlow Park Please note that the following RFQs are for two upcoming projects that are part of multiple multi-agency endeavors currently in progress within Titlow Park. It should be assumed that the design teams selected for the following RFQs will work collaboratively with other projects within Titlow Park as needed.

RFQ #J2022-01TITLOW LAGOON CULVERT REMOVAL & TRESTLE BRIDGE PROJECT INFORMATION:

Metro Parks Tacoma is planning to release an RFQ in early January 2022 for Architectural and Engineering Services for the proposed Titlow Park Lagoon Culvert Removal & Railroad Trestle Bridge project.

Qualified firms able to field a Multi-Disciplinary Design Team with experience in the design, engineering, permitting and construction of shoreline restoration and railroad trestle bridge design are encouraged to submit. The estimated MACC for this project is anticipated to be in the range of $8,000,000.

When the RFQ documents are complete, the project will be advertised and the interested parties will be directed on how to obtain a copy of the RFQ.

RFQ #J2022-03 TITLOW PARK NORTH HIDDEN BEACH BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT INFORMATION:

Metro Parks Tacoma is planning to release an RFQ in mid-January 2022 for Architectural and Engineering Services for the proposed Titlow Park North Hidden Beach Bridge Replacement project.

Qualified firms able to field a Multi-Disciplinary Design Team with experience in the design, engineering, permitting and construction review of vehicle/bicycle/pedestrian bridges are encouraged to submit. The estimated MACC for this project is anticipated to be in the range of $2,350,000.

When the RFQ documents are complete, the project will be advertised and the interested parties will be directed on how to obtain a copy of the RFQ.

Date of Publication: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

