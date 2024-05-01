Metro Parks Tacoma-Request For Qualifications

THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications For

Owner’s Advisor Services

2024 Reimagine Meadow Park Golf Course

Capital Improvement Project(s)

RFQ#J2024-13

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to provide the District with Owner’s Advisor Services for Reimagine Meadow Park Golf Course Capital Improvement Project(s).

Statements of Qualification (SOQ) will be received at Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 until 10:00 AM PDT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/. Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Kimberley Shelton (kimberley.shelton@tacomaparks.com).

April 30, 2024