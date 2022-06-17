Metro Parks Tacoma-Request For Proposal

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Proposal for Enterprise Asset Management Software and Implementation, and Support Services

RFP#J2022-22

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors for the procurement of an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software, implementation, and support services.

Letter of Interest and responses to RFP will be received electronically (in .PDF format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com until 12:00 p.m., PDT, on Friday, July 22, 2022. A formal Request for Proposal (RFP) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at

http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/ . Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Sheila Maida (procurement@tacomaparks.com).

June 17, 2022