Metro Parks-RFP No. J2025-02

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Proposals

Professional Services Master Agreement

Capital Project Management Services

RFP No. J2025-02

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to provide Capital Project Management Services for the District from March 2025 through December 2026. The contract duration and budget are subject to adjustment according to project workload under the agency’s Capital Improvement Program.

Proposals will be received at Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 until 1:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2025. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered.

A formal Request for Proposals (RFP) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/. For issues accessing the information posted on the website or any questions, please contact Kimberley Shelton at procurement@tacomaparks.com.

January 7, 2025